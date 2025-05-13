Samsung Soundbar Tops Global Sales For 11Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics, the global leader in TV innovation for 19 consecutive years, today announced that it has maintained its position as the world's top soundbar brand for the 11th year in a row. According to market research firm FutureSource Consulting, Samsung captured a global market share of 20.1% in revenue and 18.4% in sales volume in 2024, further strengthening its leadership in the premium audio industry since 2014.

Samsung's continuous success in the market is driven by the immersive sound experience delivered by its soundbars and their seamless integration with Samsung TVs. The flagship, launched in 2024, has been particularly well received, offeringtechnology that enhances synergy between the soundbar and Samsung TVs, as well as AI-powered audio optimization features for a one-of-a-kind home entertainment experience.

This commitment to innovation has earned Samsung widespread recognition from industry experts and global tech media.recognized the HW-Q990D with its prestigious Editors Choice award, praising it as“the best Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy in 2024.” Additionally, the HW-S800D, Samsung's sleek lifestyle soundbar, was named Editor's Choice by, which described it as“the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their TV's sound without sacrificing style or space.”

Building on this momentum, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of home audio technology. The company's 2025 soundbar lineup introduces AI-enhanced surround sound, improved connectivity and refined audio processing, reaffirming its dedication to delivering superior audio experiences to consumers worldwide.

“We're proud to be recognized as the global leader in soundbars for 11 consecutive years and believe this honor is a testament to our commitment to delivering premium audio experiences,” said“We will continue to push innovation forward, enhancing both sound quality and usability to create an even more seamless and immersive home entertainment experience.”