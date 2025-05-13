403
Kremlin Reacts to EU Sanctions Threat
(MENAFN) Russia is steadfast in its commitment to achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict in Ukraine but refuses to be addressed in the “language of ultimatums,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated to reporters on Monday.
His comments follow a renewed gesture from Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, who on Sunday proposed resuming face-to-face discussions with Ukraine without any initial conditions.
Despite this offer, Kiev has maintained its stance that a 30-day ceasefire must be in place before dialogue can begin—a position backed by Ukraine’s European allies.
Germany, in particular, has warned it will consider further sanctions against Moscow if a truce is not established by the close of May 12. In response to Berlin’s ultimatum, Peskov underlined that “the language of ultimatums is unacceptable for Russia.”
He insisted that such demands are not conducive to diplomacy and recalled that similar conditions had been previously presented in Kiev by what he referred to as the “coalition of the willing,” comprising leaders from France, Germany, the UK, and Poland.
Reaffirming Russia’s stance, Peskov stressed that Moscow is focused on identifying a pathway toward a durable peace agreement.
This effort includes the potential resumption of unconditioned negotiations with Kiev in Istanbul.
He explained that the objective is to “find a genuine diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, address the root causes of the conflict, and achieve a lasting peace.”
