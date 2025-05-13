403
Brazilian Markets Edge Up Amid Global Trade Optimism, Domestic Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ibovespa inched up 0.04% to 136,563 on Monday, marking a six-month high as easing U.S.-China trade tensions offset concerns over slowing growth. The index has risen 13.5% year-to-date, nearing its May 2025 peak of 137,635.
Rising stocks outpaced decliners 567 to 406, with exporters like Petrobras (+3.4%) and Vale (+2.8%) leading gains after Washington and Beijing agreed to slash reciprocal tariffs to 10% from 125% for 90 days.
U.S. markets surged on the news, with the Dow Jones jumping 2.8% and the Nasdaq soaring 4.4%. European mining stocks rallied 5%, lifting Brazil's commodity-heavy index.
Domestic financials lagged, however, as traders scaled back bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts. Banco do Brasil slid 1.6%, testing key support at R$28.80. B3, the exchange operator, reported flat Q1 net income of R$1.13 billion despite a 7.1% equity revenue drop.
Fixed income (+22%) and derivatives (+10%) compensated, while cost cuts boosted margins. Shares gained 10% last week, adding R$6.2 billion in value.
Technical indicators signal bullish momentum. The Ibovespa trades above its 50-day (127,870) and 200-day (129,140) averages, with RSI at 57.4-neutral territory.
Resistance looms near 137,635, while support holds at 129,000. Volume remained steady at 3.8 billion shares, lacking conviction for a breakout. Fundamentals paint a mixed picture.
GDP growth is projected to slow to 1.6% in 2025 as the central bank holds rates at 14.25% to combat 5.4% inflation. The real weakened 0.46% to 5.68 per dollar, pressuring importers but aiding exporters.
Commodity swings added complexity: oil rose 1.7% to $62.05/barrel, while coffee futures plunged 3.6%. Braskem led gainers (+6.1%) on petrochemical export hopes, while Azul nosedived 24.8% amid unspecified operational concerns.
ETF flows showed cautious positioning, with inflows concentrated in energy and materials sectors. Analysts note Brazil's valuation remains attractive at 9.1x earnings, though political risks linger ahead of 2026 elections.
The trade truce offers temporary relief, but structural reforms are needed to sustain growth. As global capital seeks emerging market exposure, Brazil's commodity leverage and high yields may keep it on investors' radars-provided trade winds stay favorable.
