Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Modi Meets Jawans At Adampur Air Base In Punjab Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews National Security With CDS

PM Modi Meets Jawans At Adampur Air Base In Punjab Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews National Security With CDS


2025-05-13 03:11:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Adampur air base and interacted with the jawans in Punjab, where he was briefed by the Air Force personnel.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the national security situation with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and other senior military officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting was also attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The meeting reviewed security situation along the Western frontier with Pakistan and related issues, the report said, quoting officials.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)

MENAFN13052025007365015876ID1109541011

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search