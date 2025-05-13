PM Modi Meets Jawans At Adampur Air Base In Punjab Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews National Security With CDS

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Adampur air base and interacted with the jawans in Punjab, where he was briefed by the Air Force personnel.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the national security situation with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and other senior military officials in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the meeting was also attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The meeting reviewed security situation along the Western frontier with Pakistan and related issues, the report said, quoting officials.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)