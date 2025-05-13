Flight Cancellations Disrupt Northern India

Dhaka: IndiGo and Air India have cancelled several flights to northern and western Indian cities scheduled for May 13, citing airspace restrictions and heightened security concerns amid recent border tensions.

Air India suspended round-trip services on Tuesday (May 13) to eight destinations: Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the airline said: "In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, (13th May). We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated."

The move follows IndiGo's suspension of flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot, citing heightened security and operational concerns.

IndiGo has announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot for May 13, 2025, due to ongoing safety concerns.

"In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo stated in a post on X at 11:38 PM on Monday ((May 12).

The airline expressed its understanding of the disruption to travel plans and assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation.

"Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app," the statement added.

