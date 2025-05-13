403
Modi Says India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail
(MENAFN) Indian Premier Narendra Modi made a strong declaration on Monday, promising a “befitting response” to terrorism. He stated that New Delhi might even resort to military action if faced with threats from a nuclear-armed nation, implicitly referring to neighboring Pakistan.
This statement came in his first public speech since India initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting sites in Pakistan, which India claims has supported cross-border terrorism—a charge Pakistan denies.
In his address, Modi emphasized the shift in India's security approach following the launch of Operation Sindoor.
He explained that the operation represents India’s new stance against terrorism.
“Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal,” he said.
Modi further emphasized that India would no longer distinguish between “terrorists and their state sponsors.”
The Prime Minister also expressed India's resolve to act decisively, stating, “We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge.”
He concluded by warning that “no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore,” underscoring India's commitment to defending itself from any threats.
