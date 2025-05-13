Grandweld Shipyards To Underline Maritime Innovation At Make It In The Emirates Forum 2025'



The company marks over 40 years of successful operations in the UAE

The UAE's shipbuilding output is expected to reach USD 423.01 million in 2025, with a robust CAGR of 3.47 per cent from 2025 to 2029. The UAE's Offshore and Commercial Ship Repair market is estimated to reach USD 802.3 million by 2031.

May 13, 2025 : Grandweld Shipyards, a leading fully integrated shipyard within the maritime and offshore industries, will highlight cutting-edge ship design, shipbuilding, repair and conversion capabilities, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and technological advancement, at the ' Make It In The Emirates Forum 2025 ', taking place from May 19 to 22 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. This comes in response to the growing maritime activity and the increasing need for advanced local capabilities, as the UAE's strategic location and pivotal role in global trade continue to drive demand across the sector.

According to industry forecasts, the UAE's shipbuilding output is expected to amount to USD 423.01 million in 2025, with a robust CAGR of 3.47 per cent from 2025 to 2029, while the country's Offshore and Commercial Ship Repair market is estimated to reach USD 802.3 million by 2031, reflecting the immense growth and value creation potential within the sector. Grandweld's continued investment in innovation and sustainability positions it as a key contributor to the UAE's ambition of becoming a global maritime powerhouse. The company aims to support and strengthen the UAE's growing maritime infrastructure by delivering future-ready ship design, shipbuilding, and repair solutions, in line with its steadfast commitment to the“We the UAE 2031” vision.

At the forum, a diverse portfolio of vessels across key sectors such as Oil and Gas, Military, Tugs, Ports and Harbours, Autonomous Vessels, Passenger Transportation, and Crew Boats will be showcased by the company.

Jamal Al Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards, said :“We are eager to engage with industry leaders at the Make It In The Emirates Forum. The event will enable us to highlight the UAE's position of not just as a manufacturing hub, but as a centre of innovation, particularly in complex, performance-driven industries like shipbuilding.”

“The UAE government's continued investment in expanding ports, shipyards and maritime infrastructure has been a key catalyst in the growth of the country's shipbuilding and repair industry. Major ports like Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port have undergone significant transformation to handle larger vessels and enhance trade efficiency. At Grandweld, our shipyard is designed to address these dynamic demands of the global maritime sector, with a strong focus on adopting advanced technologies and sustainable solutions”, he added

With detailed models, immersive videos and interactive displays, visitors will gain valuable insights into Grandweld's legacy in world-class shipbuilding, maintenance and conversion for regional and international clients. Grandweld Shipyards also marks over 40 years of successful operations in the UAE, and the company continues to shape the future of maritime excellence through its focus on local manufacturing, cutting-edge technology and international partnerships.

Having placed innovation and sustainability at the core of its operations, Grandweld's cutting-edge infrastructure and a strong emphasis on eco-friendly practices further exemplify the principles championed by the“Make it in the Emirates” initiative. Through its participation, the shipyard reaffirms its dedication to advancing the UAE's transition toward a cleaner, smarter and more resilient industrial economy.

The company will be present at the Summit at booth C3- 23 concourse to highlight and engage in conversations on sustainability and technological advancement.