CBSE Class 12 Results Declared

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year's 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment.

A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

