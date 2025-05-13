Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schools, Colleges In Kashmir Except Those In Border Districts Reopen

2025-05-13 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- All schools and colleges in Kashmir except those in the border districts reopened on Tuesday following a suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, officials said.

Education institutes in Kupwara, and Baramulla districts, and those in the Gurez sector of Bandipora would remain closed for now, they said.

According to the officials, Kashmir University will resume classes on Wednesday.

Schools, colleges and universities in the Union Territory were temporarily shut last week in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

However, in a pause in the standoff, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the reopening of educational institutes across the Union Territory, except for those in the border districts.

