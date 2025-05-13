Aviation Energy Forum Kicks Off In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The IATA (International Air Transport Association) Aviation Energy Forum (AEF) has kicked off in Baku with the support of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (“AZCON Holding”). This important international event, hosted by Azerbaijan, is taking place from May 13–15, 2025, Azernews reports.

The AEF, held for the first time in the Caucasus and Caspian Sea region, is the premier industry meeting for the global aviation fuel community.

It serves as a unique platform for airline representatives, fuel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) suppliers, and other strategic IATA partners to discuss the energy challenges facing modern aviation and to strengthen global cooperation. The forum also supports collaboration aimed at achieving the goal of zero CO2 emissions from aviation by 2050.

At the opening ceremony, AZAL CJSC President Samir Rzayev highlighted the importance of hosting the AEF, one of the most prestigious events in the international aviation fuel industry:

“The organization of this important forum in Baku is an indicator of our country's growing strategic role in the global aviation sector and energy transition, and confirms Azerbaijan's active participation in shaping the sustainable aviation agenda. The path to sustainable aviation and the 'Net Zero' goal requires a synergy of innovative energy solutions-solutions that can only be realized through experience sharing and strong partnerships. We are proud and pleased that our country once again plays the role of an important platform for global cooperation. AZAL, in turn, will remain committed to supporting the decarbonization of the aviation industry while continuously developing its own sustainability agenda.”

The forum has brought together representatives from more than 60 countries and over 70 airlines, totaling about 800 registered participants. AEF will feature a series of panel discussions, along with technical and commercial sessions, from May 13–15. Additionally, attendees can meet sponsors, explore innovative approaches, and form new partnerships in the exhibition area.

As the leading industry event for the global aviation fuel community, AEF is open only to invited IATA members and IATA's strategic fuel partners.