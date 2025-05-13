War Update: 166 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka Hottest Directions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 12, there were 166 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders along the front lines.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , detailing the situation as of 8:00 on Tuesday, May 13.

Yesterday, Russian forces carried out 78 airstrikes at Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 141 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy conducted over 5,400 shelling attacks, including 103 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,058 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces launched airstrikes near the settlements of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Chumakove, Zinove, Bilohalytsia in Sumy region, Dvorichna in Kharkiv region, Stara Mykolaivka, Mayak, Shevchenko Pershe, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Illinivka, Sukhyi Yar, Oleksiivka, Odradne, Voskresenka in Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Vysoke, Pavlivka, Novoyakovlivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 12 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, three artillery systems, two communication nodes, and three other critical enemy facilities.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector , five Russian attacks occurred; Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assaults near Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Novoosynove.

Ukrainian special forcesRussian assault group in rear

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 20 times, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Torske, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Nadiya, Lypove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Olhivka.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks; Russian units attempted to advance toward Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , four combat engagements were recorded near Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians carried out nine attacks near Dyliivka, Petrivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 60 assault and offensive actions of Russian forces near Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Popiv Yar, Novomykolaivka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 24 Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novosilky, and toward Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole sector , no offensive actions by Russian forces were reported.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russians launched six attacks near Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaky, and toward Pavlivka but were unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian forces made four unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk sector , nine combat clashes of varying intensity occurred. Additionally, Russian forces launched 18 airstrikes using 20 guided bombs and conducted 254 artillery shellings at Ukrainian positions and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spoted.

Ukrainian forcesenemy infantry, cannons and fortifications in Kramatorsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian military losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 13, 2025, amount to approximately 968,130 personnel, including 1,070 over the past day.

Photo: 95th Air Assault Brigade