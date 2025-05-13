Air Defenses Down All 10 Russian Drones Attacking Ukraine Overnight
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .
Starting at 23:00 on Monday, May 12, Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine using 10 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).
All 10 Russian drones were successfully shot down by air defense forces.Read also: Russian army loses another 1,070 troops in Ukraine in past day
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad MLRS and artillery, and conducted drone attacks.
