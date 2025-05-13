Europe To Appeal To Trump For Sanctions On Russia Following Istanbul Meeting Media
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomber , citing informed sources.
Sources say that following conversations between U.S. and European officials on Monday, it was clear the American side wanted to allow an opportunity for talks between Russia and Ukraine to take place on Thursday before increasing pressure on Putin.
The sources added that if Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky or Russia does not agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Thursday, European leaders will urge U.S. President Donald Trump to follow through with his threat to impose sanctions on Moscow.
So far, the Kremlin has not confirmed whether Putin will attend the meeting in Istanbul on May 15.
Earlier, it was revealed that the Trump administration had prepared options for the U.S. President to intensify economic pressure on Russia.Read also: Expert: Putin unlikely to attend talks in Istanbul
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 10, Ukraine, together with its allies - France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland - proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Should Russia reject the proposal, Ukraine's allies plan to tighten sanctions against Russia.
Later, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggested holding direct talks with Ukraine "where they were interrupted" in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Zelensky stated he expects Russia to cease fire starting Monday and that he will personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
On May 12, Trump announced he was considering visiting Istanbul, where a potential face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin might take place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment