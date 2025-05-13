40 Martyred In Indian Attacks On Pakistan, Including 11 Soldiers

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Forty people, including 11 personnel of Pakistan's armed forces, were martyred and 121 others injured as a result of Indian armed forces' attacks on Pakistani territory during the night of May 6 and 7, 2025.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the strikes targeted civilian areas, resulting in the deaths of 7 women and 15 children. Among the injured were 10 women and 27 children.

In a swift and forceful response under“Marka-e-Haq” and“Operation Banyan Mursoos,” Pakistani forces struck back with precision, targeting enemy positions effectively.

The 11 security personnel who embraced martyrdom while defending the nation include six from the Pakistan Army and five from the Pakistan Air Force:

Pakistan Army:



Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force:



Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf

Chief Technician Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb

Corporal Technician Farooq Senior Technician Mubashir

A total of 78 military personnel were also injured in the incident.

ISPR stated that these sacrifices reflect extraordinary courage, commitment, and patriotism. The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs and prays for the swift recovery of the wounded.

ISPR further emphasized that Pakistan's sovereignty is non-negotiable and any future aggression will be met with a decisive and overwhelming response.