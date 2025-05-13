40 Martyred In Indian Attacks On Pakistan, Including 11 Soldiers
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the strikes targeted civilian areas, resulting in the deaths of 7 women and 15 children. Among the injured were 10 women and 27 children.
In a swift and forceful response under“Marka-e-Haq” and“Operation Banyan Mursoos,” Pakistani forces struck back with precision, targeting enemy positions effectively.
The 11 security personnel who embraced martyrdom while defending the nation include six from the Pakistan Army and five from the Pakistan Air Force:
Pakistan Army:
- Naik Abdul Rehman Lance Naik Dilawar Khan Lance Naik Ikramullah Naik Waqar Khalid Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar Sepoy Nisar
Pakistan Air Force:
- Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Chief Technician Aurangzeb Senior Technician Najeeb Corporal Technician Farooq Senior Technician Mubashir
A total of 78 military personnel were also injured in the incident.
ISPR stated that these sacrifices reflect extraordinary courage, commitment, and patriotism. The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs and prays for the swift recovery of the wounded.
ISPR further emphasized that Pakistan's sovereignty is non-negotiable and any future aggression will be met with a decisive and overwhelming response.
