Qatar Participates In GCC Information Ministers Meeting In Kuwait

Kuwait: The State of Qatar participated in the 28th meeting of the Ministers of Information of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held on Monday in Kuwait.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting was headed by Chairman of the Qatar Media Corporation H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani.

The meeting discussed several important topics aimed at enhancing media cooperation among the GCC countries and developing joint initiatives within the strategic plan for GCC media cooperation (2023-2030).

The meeting discussed several proposals, including the Excellence and Electronic Publishing Award, the“Gulf of Pride and Glory” program, the initiative for cooperation between radio and television libraries, and the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the media industry.

These initiatives are receiving increasing Qatari attention as part of the digital transformation and development of local media content.

The meeting also included the launch of the electronic platform for news agencies of the GCC countries, which was created by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), and was praised by Their Excellencies and the General Secretariat.

Proposals submitted by the General Secretariat were also discussed, including the establishment of a“Gulf Media Forum” and“Gulf Media Dialogue Circles” that would contribute to the integration of media policies and the strengthening of a common Gulf discourse.