Invitation To Presentation Of Bioarctic's First Quarter Report For January - March 2025 On May 21 At 9.30 A.M. CET

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's first quarter report for January - March 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 21, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, will present and comment on the first quarter report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

Webcast:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website after the presentation.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO

Phone: +46 70 683 79 77

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on May 13, 2025.

