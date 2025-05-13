403
Moscow hosts grand military parade in Red Square to commemorate 80th anniversary of Soviet victory in Great Patriotic War
(MENAFN) On May 9, 2025, Moscow hosted a grand military parade in Red Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, drawing approximately 27 foreign heads of state. This event highlighted Russia’s growing global influence and marked a shift from Western diplomatic isolation. Beyond a response to sanctions, the parade served as a powerful reminder of the historical sacrifices made in the fight against fascism, symbolizing enduring victory and national pride.
At the invitation of President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russia from May 7 to 10 and attended the Victory Day events. This visit underscores the strong, shared commitment between China and Russia to promote a correct understanding of World War II history, defend the post-war international system, and uphold the core values of the United Nations. Both nations have committed to strengthening their partnership through high-level exchanges and strategic cooperation, aiming to counter global instability and advance fairness and justice on the international stage.
China and Russia’s cooperation is rooted in their shared history, as both countries fought together in World War II, forming a bond through mutual sacrifice. During the parade, President Putin praised China’s significant role in securing victory, and in a statement, President Xi echoed this, emphasizing their joint contributions.
However, both countries have criticized the West for manipulating historical narratives, accusing them of downplaying or distorting the role of China and the Soviet Union in WWII. This revisionism, according to Beijing and Moscow, aims to undermine the post-war international order and maintain Western dominance. The joint call by Xi and Putin to uphold a “correct view of WWII history” is a strong rebuttal to such distortions, marking a shared determination to challenge the West’s monopoly on historical discourse.
On May 8, China and Russia signed several cooperation agreements, including two major joint statements: one focused on further strengthening their strategic partnership and the other on promoting global strategic stability. The leaders also oversaw the exchange of agreements in areas like education, investment, culture, and technology, reflecting the growing depth of bilateral cooperation and commitment to long-term stability.
