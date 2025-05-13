403
China backs suggested discussions between Russia, Ukraine
(MENAFN) China has expressed support for the proposed resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This follows a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin to restart negotiations, potentially as early as Thursday, with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky also expressing willingness to attend the talks in person.
On Sunday, Putin urged Ukraine to resume discussions that were halted in 2022, suggesting they take place in Türkiye, a country that has agreed to host the talks. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated on Monday that China backs all efforts toward peace and hopes the two sides can reach a “fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement” through negotiations. Lin reaffirmed that China has always advocated for a peaceful resolution and is committed to playing a constructive role in resolving the crisis.
Ukraine and its European NATO allies, however, have demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day ceasefire before direct talks can proceed. In contrast, US President Donald Trump has called for immediate negotiations, arguing that Washington has done its part in creating the conditions for diplomacy. Moscow has expressed concerns that Ukraine might use a ceasefire to regroup its forces for further conflict.
Despite previously rejecting direct talks with Putin while he remains in power, Zelensky stated on Sunday that he would be open to meeting with the Russian leader in Istanbul if his conditions, including the truce, are met. According to senior Ukrainian officials, Zelensky is prepared to attend the talks in Türkiye on Thursday, even if Russia does not announce a ceasefire by the requested deadline.
