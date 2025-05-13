403
Trump contemplates joining Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the potential for direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, suggesting he may participate personally. During a press conference on Monday, Trump described the proposed negotiations, which could take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15, as a "very important" event.
"I think you may have a good result at the Thursday meeting in Türkiye between Russia and Ukraine. I believe the two leaders are going to be there. I was thinking about flying over. I don’t know where I’ll be on Thursday, I’ve got so many meetings, but I was considering flying over there," Trump said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Trump's suggestion, calling it the "right idea" and reiterating his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face. Moscow has yet to comment on whether Putin will attend the proposed talks in Turkey.
Putin’s proposal for renewed direct negotiations aims to address the core issues of the conflict, with the ultimate goal of achieving a long-term, lasting peace. He emphasized that the negotiations could lead to a new truce and ceasefire.
While Trump backed the proposal, urging Ukraine to accept it immediately, Kiev and its allies continue to demand that talks be preceded by a 30-day truce. Following Trump's comments, Zelensky seemed to soften his stance, stating that he was ready to engage in the meeting but reiterated the need for a ceasefire.
Turkey has expressed support for the initiative, ready to host the talks. However, the Turkish presidency sent a mixed message, indicating that while the opportunity should not be missed, a ceasefire would have helped create the ideal environment for negotiations.
