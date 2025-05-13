Bryan Post's 'From Fear To Love' Tour Redefines Trauma-Informed Parenting For Adoptive Families In Memphis, TN

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On May 20, 2025, national parenting and trauma expert Bryan Post will bring his From Fear to Love tour to Memphis, Tennessee, for a live, in-person workshop focused on adoptive families and trauma recovery. Known for his groundbreaking work in connection-based care, Post's events are designed to equip caregivers, educators, and professionals with practical tools to navigate behavioral challenges and build stronger relationships with children. This Bryan Post Fear to Love tour Memphis stop marks a key moment for the local community to access trauma-informed insights that support healing and long-term growth.The From Fear to Love workshop in Memphis offers a powerful learning experience for adoptive parents, caregivers, and professionals seeking to better understand the effects of early trauma. Bryan Post's approach challenges the limits of traditional parenting models that rely on discipline, consequences, and compliance. Instead, it emphasizes that behavior is communication-and that healing begins when adults respond with empathy, not control. This trauma-informed parenting support event in Memphis TN will introduce participants to practical, connection-focused tools designed to reduce conflict, build trust, and support long-term emotional resilience in children and families.Bryan Post is a nationally recognized leader in trauma-informed parenting and adoptive family support. As the founder of the Post Institute and an adoptee himself, he combines clinical knowledge with lived experience to help caregivers respond to children's needs with greater compassion and understanding. For over two decades, Bryan has worked with families, educators, and professionals across the country, offering tools that turn behavioral struggles into opportunities for connection and growth. His workshops are widely respected for making complex emotional dynamics easier to navigate in everyday life.The Memphis workshop will be held on May 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This live, in-person session offers a focused introduction to Bryan Post's trauma-informed model, with real-world guidance that can be applied immediately at home, in schools, or in therapeutic environments. The event will combine expert teaching with practical examples, creating a supportive space where attendees can ask questions, share experiences, and leave with actionable strategies to support the children in their care.Memphis has long been a city committed to family, education, and community care. With rising awareness of mental health and the lasting effects of childhood trauma, this trauma-informed parenting support event in Memphis, TN offers timely and practical support for local parents and professionals. By hosting the workshop in Memphis, Bryan Post brings nationally respected tools and guidance directly to the region-making it easier for caregivers to access meaningful training without leaving their own community.The workshop will take place on May 20, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, and is open to adoptive parents, educators, therapists, social workers, and anyone supporting children affected by trauma. Registration is available through the Fear to Love website or via the Bondify app, which offers alternative access options. Seating is limited to allow for a more personal and interactive experience, and early registration is encouraged.Bryan Post's trauma-informed approach continues to reshape the way adoptive families and professionals support children who have experienced early adversity. His work invites a shift toward understanding, connection, and lasting change. For those looking to strengthen their relationships and respond more compassionately to the children in their care, this adoptive parenting workshop with Bryan Post in Memphis, TN offers both clarity and hope. It's more than an event-it's a step toward healing.

