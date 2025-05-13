Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Analytics Jobs Launches India's Largest Data Science Course Review Platform With Over 1,000 Listings


2025-05-13 02:47:40
Analytics Jobs

Analytics Jobs - Course Reviews

Analytics jobs Course Reviews

Scaler Academy Reviews

UpGrad Data Science Course reviews

Analytics Jobs lists 1,000+ data science courses, offering verified reviews to help Indian learners make informed, unbiased education decisions.

Our mission is simple: to bring clarity to the chaotic world of online learning. With over a thousand courses and dozens of platforms to choose from, Analytics Jobs help learners with honest reviews.” - Dipti MishraMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major step toward bringing transparency to India's booming EdTech sector, Analytics Jobs, the country's only dedicated review platform for data science education, has announced the listing of over 1,000 data science courses across its website. The milestone positions Analytics Jobs as India's largest independent discovery and review platform for data science and analytics training programs.

The platform, designed for current and aspiring data professionals, offers learners a unique opportunity to explore, compare, and review a wide range of courses from leading EdTech providers and institutions, based on verified student feedback and detailed placement outcomes.

“Learners in India today are spoiled for choice-but that choice comes with confusion,” said Dipti Mishra, Co-Founder of Analytics Jobs.“We launched Analytics Jobs to give students clarity, credibility, and a space where real experiences can speak louder than promotional promises.”

Rising Demand, Greater Need for Transparency
India's data science education market is experiencing unprecedented growth. With roles in data analytics, machine learning, and AI projected to rise sharply through 2030, the number of online and offline programs claiming to offer“job-ready” skills has exploded.

However, this rapid growth has also led to a lack of transparency regarding course outcomes, placement rates, refund policies, and mentor quality.

Analytics Jobs seeks to address this information gap by curating authentic, user-submitted reviews and offering a platform where institutions can be held accountable through data-backed insights - like best data science course in India listings on Analytics Jobs platform.

Platform Highlights and Featured Institutions
Analytics Jobs has indexed and organized programs offered by both national and regional providers. Among the 1,000+ listed programs are courses from:

Simplilearn

Scaler Academy reviews

Great Learning

UpGrad reviews

Growth School

AnalytixLabs

Imarticus Learning

Intellipaat

Odin School

PW Skills

Newton School

Coding Ninjas

ExcelR

AlmaBetter

Edureka

Internshala

Henry Harvin

Analytics Vidhya

360DigitMG

Praxis Business School, and many more.

Each listing is accompanied by reviews covering curriculum quality, mentorship, hands-on projects, placement assistance, and support responsiveness.

Key Features
Verified Course Reviews: Submitted by actual learners and alumni, each review goes through a quality check for authenticity.

Comparative Insights: Users can compare course fees, duration, teaching methodology, and placement support across multiple providers.

Complaints Section: A dedicated forum for unresolved student grievances to be documented and addressed transparently.

Review Rewards Program: Students receive ₹100 Paytm cashback for every verified review they submit-making the platform truly community-driven.

“We believe students deserve transparency before they invest time and money in a course,” said Dipti Mishra, Co-Founder.“Analytics Jobs is not just a directory-it's a watchdog, a guide, and a community.”

Community Impact and Student Engagement
Since launch, Analytics Jobs has seen exponential growth in traffic and engagement. Thousands of learners now actively contribute reviews, flag concerns, and recommend programs based on real-world outcomes.

Additionally, the platform has launched an Alumni Interview Series on YouTube, where former students share their honest experiences, success stories, and placement journeys-giving new learners visibility into the return on investment of these programs.

Media-Ready Assets and Institutional Logos
For media partners and publications, logos, course screenshots, charts, and testimonials from verified users are available upon request. These assets are free to use under Analytics Jobs' media partnership guidelines.

To request access to the press media kit, email ....

What's Next for Analytics Jobs
The company plans to launch:

A National Placement Index ranking institutions by actual post-course hiring outcomes

A Quarterly Transparency Report highlighting student satisfaction, unresolved complaints, and top-performing providers

Employer-backed reviews from hiring managers offering their take on course quality and talent readiness

Verified Alumni Badges to increase trust in student-submitted reviews and ratings

With the increasing demand for unbiased education intelligence, Analytics Jobs is also in discussions with academic researchers and policy bodies to collaborate on EdTech regulation frameworks.

About Analytics Jobs
Analytics Jobs is India's first and only independent course review platform dedicated exclusively to data science, analytics, and emerging tech programs. The platform helps students compare over 1,000 programs from the country's top EdTech providers through verified reviews, peer insights, and editorial investigations. With no paid listings and no promotional bias, Analytics Jobs is redefining how Indian learners make education decisions-by putting truth first.



Search