Security Expert Redefines What Women's Safety Really Means

What is women's safety

New Book NEVER A VICTIM Challenges Outdated Assumptions and Delivers a Clear, Empowering Framework for Women's Safety Today

- Robert KaiserWETHERBY, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Women's safety is not just about avoiding danger, it's about the freedom to live with autonomy, dignity, and without fear. That's the bold and urgent message from international security expert and women's safety advocate Robert Kaiser, who is calling for a fundamental rethink of how we define, discuss, and support women's safety in every part of society.“Women's safety is the right to live free from violence, coercion, and fear; to enjoy autonomy and dignity in every aspect of life-physical, emotional, psychological, economic, and social-and to move through the world without having to justify, adapt, or limit one's existence” Kaiser states.“That is the standard we must build our homes, workplaces, schools, and public spaces around.”His thought-provoking definition, published in the widely shared article What is Women's Safety – Really ?, challenges outdated and often damaging assumptions that continue to frame safety as a woman's personal responsibility. Kaiser argues that safety is not a checklist of behaviours women must follow, but a systemic issue that demands collective accountability and meaningful reform.This critical message is powerfully explored in his new book, NEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety, a 530-page, survivor-led and trauma-informed guide that goes far beyond conventional advice. It confronts uncomfortable truths, offers clarity on the most complex issues, and equips women with the knowledge and confidence to take control of their safety on their own terms.Rooted in over 30 years of research, professional experience, and collaboration with survivors of violence, NEVER A VICTIM empowers readers to recognise manipulative behaviours, understand the psychology of abuse, trust their intuition, assess risks, and respond effectively to potential threats. Whether someone is facing controlling behaviours in a relationship, navigating safety in public spaces, or seeking protection online, the book offers clear, evidence-based insights.“We must stop telling women to adapt, be polite, or stay silent to avoid harm,” Kaiser says.“True safety is not about restriction, it's about liberation. If we are serious about protecting women, the burden must shift from individuals to the systems, structures, and attitudes that enable male violence to continue.”Published earlier this year, NEVER A VICTIM provides a comprehensive framework for understanding women's safety across physical, emotional, psychological, digital, and social dimensions. Topics include coercive control, spiking, online abuse, stalking, domestic violence, honour-based violence, sex trafficking, and more, each explored with clarity, compassion, and authority.What truly sets this book apart is its voice. Written in a way that is direct yet deeply respectful, it centres the lived experiences of women and survivors without ever sounding alarmist or patronising. It recognises that while physical safety is crucial, the conversation must go much further, to include the right to say no without fear, to exist freely in public and private spaces, and to live a life that does not require constant self-justification.Robert Kaiser is the founder and CEO of PPSS Group, a globally respected provider threat mitigation solutions. Drawing on his background in risk management, combined with his unwavering commitment to gender-based violence prevention, Kaiser has become a trusted and influential voice in the international conversation on women's safety.His Women's Safety YouTube channel is featuring numerous insightful, thought-provoking, and empowering videos, answer question to some of the most serious and complex questions women have about their personal safetyNEVER A VICTIM – The Definitive Guide to Women's Safety is available now in hardback, eBook, and PDF formats via .For interviews, media enquiries, or review copies, please contact:Ethan Blin – Head of MarketingPPSS Group

