Massive Fire Breaks Out On Gurudwara Road In Gurugram

Gurugram, May 13 (IANS) A massive fire broke out at a shop on Gurudwara Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, and the blaze was brought under control by the Gurugram Fire Services.

According to officials, the fire department received a distress call at 8.51 a.m., after which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire started in a first-floor shop and quickly engulfed the premises, destroying stock -- mostly milk items -- within minutes.

Narender Singh, an official from the Gurugram Fire Services, said in a statement:“We received a call regarding a fire at 8.51 a.m. Several fire engines were dispatched immediately. A shop located on the first floor was completely gutted. The fire has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.”

The shop owner suspects a short circuit may have triggered the fire.“We don't know how exactly it started, but we couldn't save anything,” he said.

Some shopkeepers in the area claimed there were no proper fire safety arrangements in the market.

“The fire spread rapidly due to the lack of basic firefighting equipment like extinguishers,” said a fruit vendor.

“It took the fire brigade nearly half an hour to reach. There were no adequate measures in place to handle such an emergency,” he told IANS.

Tuesday's incident is the third fire-related case reported in Gurugram in recent weeks.

Last month, a massive blaze broke out in the slum and scrap area of Sector 102, reducing many shanties and their belongings to ashes.

In another incident, a fire erupted at the Bandhwari landfill site, about 20 km from the city. No injuries were reported in either case, according to officials.