Vietnam approves suggested Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) Vietnam has expressed its support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent proposal to resume direct peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang reaffirmed her country’s consistent backing of a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“We welcome the recent proposal made on May 11 by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine,” she said, emphasizing Vietnam’s long-standing stance in favor of peaceful dialogue.
Putin’s offer, announced on Sunday, called on Ukrainian authorities to return to negotiations halted in 2022. He suggested May 15 in Istanbul, Türkiye, as a potential date and location for the talks. The Russian president made the proposal at the end of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, which saw several foreign leaders visiting Moscow.
Putin stated that the objective of the negotiations would be to address the underlying causes of the conflict and reach a lasting and meaningful peace agreement. He also mentioned the possibility of a new truce or ceasefire emerging from the discussions.
The proposal received mixed reactions from Ukraine and its Western allies. Many insisted that talks should only take place after a 30-day ceasefire is agreed upon. Western leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Poland, and the EU emphasized the need for a “full and unconditional” ceasefire as a prerequisite for diplomatic progress.
However, US President Donald Trump took a different stance, urging Ukraine to “immediately” accept the offer, arguing that even preliminary talks could reveal whether peace was achievable. Following Trump’s remarks, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signaled a slight shift in position, saying he was open to meeting Putin in Istanbul—but still maintained that a ceasefire must precede any negotiations.
