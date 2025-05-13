403
Syria Hails Trump’s Comments on Possible Sanctions Easing
(MENAFN) Syrian foreign authorities have positively responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments regarding the possible removal of sanctions imposed on Damascus. They characterized the remarks as an encouraging move towards easing the hardship faced by the Syrian population.
A statement released by the authorities emphasized that the sanctions, originally targeting the previous administration, continue to "directly impact the Syrian people and hinder efforts to facilitate the country's post-war recovery and reconstruction."
The statement further articulated that "the Syrian people aspire to a full lifting of these sanctions, as part of broader measures to support peace and prosperity in both Syria and the region and to pave the way for constructive international cooperation that promotes stability and development."
Trump's indication of a potential easing of sanctions came in response to a query from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We may take them off of Syria, because we want to give them (Syria) a fresh start," Trump stated to reporters.
These developments occur as the current Syrian leadership seeks to garner international backing amid significant challenges stemming from over a decade of conflict and economic strain.
