European Stocks Surge as U.S.-China Trade Fears Subside
(MENAFN) European stocks experienced a significant upswing on Monday as investors reacted positively to news of tariff adjustments between China and the United States, signaling a potential de-escalation of trade disputes. Following high-level economic and trade discussions, both nations acknowledged the crucial role of their economic partnership for their own stability and the global financial landscape, according to a joint statement.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index saw a substantial 1.2 percent increase in robust trading, bringing it back to levels observed on March 27th, prior to the United States' announcement of new import tariffs.
Monday's stock market gains were broad-based across the continent. Germany's DAX index in Frankfurt climbed by 0.3 percent. Similarly, France's CAC 40 in Paris concluded the day with a 1.4 percent rise amidst considerable market fluctuations. Italy's FTSE MIB also registered a 1.4 percent gain, while indices in Amsterdam and Madrid also saw positive movement. Notably, Germany and Italy are the leading export nations in Europe.
In the United Kingdom, outside the European Union, the FTSE 100 in London recorded a 0.6 percent increase on Monday.
Conversely, the euro weakened against the U.S. dollar in Monday's trading sessions, reversing a recent trend of euro strengthening.
