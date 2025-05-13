Scibase: Interim Report
THE GROUP
|
2025
|
2024
|
Rolling-12
|
2023
|
Net sales, SEK ths
|
8 856
|
6 057
|
32 503
|
29 705
|
Gross margin, %
|
70,5 %
|
69,9 %
|
71,0 %
|
71,0 %
|
Equity/Asset ratio, %
|
71,6 %
|
58,2 %
|
65,5 %
|
59,4 %
|
Net indebtness, multiple
|
0,40
|
0,72
|
0,53
|
0,68
|
Cash equivalents, SEK ths
|
34 295
|
20 272
|
34 295
|
11 245
|
Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths
|
-26 001
|
-13 182
|
-70 203
|
-57 383
|
Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK
|
-0,09
|
-0,09
|
-0,35
|
-0,34
|
Shareholder's equity per share, SEK
|
0,14
|
0,25
|
0,16
|
0,21
|
Average number of shares, 000'*
|
298 710
|
119 831
|
222 713
|
177 994
|
Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*
|
338 296
|
119 831
|
338 296
|
219 538
|
Share price at end of period, SEK
|
0,42
|
0,39
|
0,42
|
0,41
|
Number of sold electrodes, pieces
|
17 870
|
13 724
|
66 356
|
62 210
|
Average number of employees
|
35
|
26
|
28
|
28
This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on May 13, 2025.
This interim report report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors
Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72
For additional information, please contact: Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]
Certified Advisor (CA):
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: [email protected]
About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.
Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.
Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.
