Pingproperties Selects Yardi To Streamline Real Estate Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) PingProperties will implement solutions from Yardi's end-to-end commercial and asset management platform. This includes Yardi Voyager®, which will unify property and financial data to enable real-time decision-making and greater transparency. Yardi® Procure to Pay will streamline procurement and invoice workflows, reducing manual processes and improving accuracy. Additionally, Yardi® Investment Accounting will centralise financial reporting, offering deeper insights into fund performance and investor returns.

"We are excited to partner with Yardi as we take this important step toward internal optimisation," said Roel Van Grinsven, CFO at PingProperties. "With a fully integrated real estate software platform, we can finally bridge our internal communication gaps and gain the insights we need to better serve our clients."

"Yardi is proud to support PingProperties in this digital transformation journey," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president & GM of international for Yardi®. "Together, we're enabling a more connected, data-driven approach to real estate investment management."

About PingProperties

PingProperties is an investment management organisation that adds sustainable value to buildings and neighbourhoods, and by doing so creates high-value ESG investments for the future. It invests in stranded assets or assets suitable for conversion and transforms these investments to give them a sustainable future in keeping with its ESG ambitions. For more information, visit pingproperties .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit href="" rel="nofollow" c .

