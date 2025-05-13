Eleva Appoints Donato Spota As Chief Financial Officer

“Eleva continues to strengthen its leadership team in line with the growing maturity of our proprietary development activities and steady progress in commercializing our technology platform. It is a pleasure to welcome Donato, whose proven experience in financial management of rapidly growing companies, makes him the ideal candidate to help us successfully navigate the ongoing transformation of Eleva,” commented Björn Cochlovius, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Eleva.“I also want to express my special thanks to Danielle Püschel for her commitment and leadership over the last 16 years at Eleva. The entire team is glad Danielle will continue her career with the company.”

Mr. Spota is a senior executive with more than 25 years of international pharmaceutical industry experience. In his previous position as CFO of Hansa Biopharma, a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed biopharmaceutical company, he supported the progress of Hansa Biopharma's R&D pipeline and its transformation to a commercial-stage company by contributing to the corporate business and financial strategy and securing growth financing in excess of USD 200 million. Prior to joining Hansa Biopharma, Mr. Spota was CFO at Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a Swiss-listed biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Spota held other senior financial leadership positions, including Global Head of Finance & Services and Head of Global Controlling at Basilea. Mr. Spota holds a degree in Information Technology and an M.Sc. in Business Administration from the HfWU University Nürtingen-Geislingen, Germany.

Donato Spota added:“Eleva is accelerating and expanding both of its core business activities in proprietary drug development and high-value product partnerships based on our transformative technology platform. I'm looking forward to working closely with Björn and the leadership team to help refine and successfully execute Eleva's growth strategy for both strategic pillars of this exciting business.”

ABOUT ELEVA

Eleva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing previously inaccessible biologics based on a breakthrough moss-based technology platform. The company's proprietary pipeline includes candidates for complement disorders and enzyme replacement therapies. Factor H (CPV-104), a recombinant human complement Factor H, is expected to enter clinical studies in C3 Glomerulopathy (C3G) in H1 2025. Dry AMD has been selected as the second indication. The company's aGal (RPV-001) program to treat Fabry disease has completed a positive Phase 1b clinical trial. All programs are sourced from Eleva's transformative moss-based technology platform, which allows lab to GMP-scale manufacturing of previously undruggable human proteins with tremendous therapeutic potential.

