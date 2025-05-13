Shane Krauser Announces Six-Day Liberty Tour In Utah

Shane Krauser Liberty Tour Utah

Shane Krauser is a nationally-renowned speaker, experienced trial attorney, and adjunct professor of Constitutional Law.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shane Krauser is headed to Utah on a six-day tour designed to unite and mobilize those who believe in the constitutionally-grounded idea of more freedom and less government.Krauser, a nationally-recognized expert on the Constitution, has traveled the country extensively speaking on the principles of liberty, the proper role of government, and the significance of America's charters of freedom. Known for his entertaining style and his in-depth knowledge, he has spoken at over 3,000 events, including high schools, colleges and universities, political trainings, grassroots rallies, and more.“I believe better days are coming to America, but it will not happen passively or through some sort of political osmosis. We must understand the principles that make our country unique, create relationships along the way, and engage. This is hard work, but it is the work that has to be done if we are going to rescue our republic,” said Shane Krauser, a former radio talk show host.Krauser, the director of Veritas Debate Academy, has shared the stage with political heavyweights such as Glenn Beck, David Barton, Ron Paul and Mark Levin.Rob Robson, a Utah resident, will join Krauser on the six-day tour and will address decentralized, freedom-based solutions designed to return power and liberty back to the people. Robson is an internationally-renowned expert on leadership and liberty and has spoken to more than two million people.“For far too long, well-intentioned Americans have allowed the banking system, fueled by the government's abuse of power, to set up a system of modern-day slavery. There are solutions that can set our country up for a bright future and, in turn, bring about a real restoration of freedom,” said Rob Robson, a married father of five.Robson has collaborated with some of the most influential liberty advocates in the country, including Orrin Woodward, Chris Brady and Oliver DeMille.The following events are open to the public:Friday, May 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.Utah Valley University (Center Stage) at 800 W. University Pkwy., Orem, UT 84058.Monday, May 19, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.Kimber Academy at 135 S. State St., Lindon, UT 84042Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 6:30 p.m.Liberty Hills Academy at 95 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT 84010.Other private events will occur and are by-invitation only.Shane Krauser and Rob Robson have been closely allied on the idea of limited government and free market principles and have been asked to speak jointly at dozens of events nationally over the last decade. This six-day tour promises to be another high-quality opportunity to learn and meet other like-minded individuals.Website:Contact Person: Janelle KrauserEmail: ...Phone: +1 480.570.3698Social Media:

