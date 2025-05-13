403
Trump Expresses Optimism About Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) On Monday, United States Leader Donald Trump expressed a positive outlook regarding the ongoing nuclear discussions with Iran, stating that "very good things" are taking place.
During a White House press conference, Trump shared his thoughts on the matter, saying, "With respect to Iran, I think you have very good things happening there too."
He reaffirmed Washington's commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while also acknowledging that Iranian officials seem to be participating in the talks in a constructive manner.
"I think (they can't have a nuclear weapon, but I think that they are talking intelligently. We're in the midst of talking to them, and they're right now acting very intelligent)," Trump remarked, indicating that despite their differences, communication between the two sides remains productive.
The President underscored that the US desires a prosperous and peaceful future for Iran, but made it clear that nuclear capability is a non-negotiable issue.
"We want Iran to be wealthy and wonderful and happy and great, but they can't have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple," he stated.
He further emphasized that Tehran "understands" Washington's position, adding, "I think they're being very reasonable thus far."
Trump's comments come amidst ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, as both parties consider ways to de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program and regional actions.
The discussions, which started last month with Omani mediation, are centered on addressing the issues related to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
