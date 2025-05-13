Oracle And Entanglement Partner To Deliver Advanced Security To Governments And Enterprises

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and seQure, an Entanglement company and Oracle partner, today announced that governments and enterprises can deploy Ground-Truth on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) . Ground-Truth is a cybersecurity and data observability service that helps automate the detection of threats and vulnerabilities and can reduce event alerts by 90 percent. Previously only available on-premises, Ground-Truth is now available across Oracle's distributed cloud including public, government, sovereign, and dedicated regions.

By joining Oracle's defense ecosystem, seQure can empower customers to deploy advanced, AI-driven threat detection while addressing data residency requirements. This helps customers maintain operational agility in complex environments, address regulatory, security, and performance requirements, and get the full benefits of the cloud and sovereign AI.

Reducing false alarms with greater speed and accuracy

Ground-Truth is a zero-trust enterprise continuous monitoring platform that can deliver higher speed, accuracy, and scalability for detecting unknown cyber threats and anomalies. It leverages quantum-inspired algorithms, AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing to deliver real-time threat detection and anomaly identification. This helps customers reduce operational costs and false positives compared to traditional rule-based methods.

"Deploying Ground-Truth on OCI enables seQure to scale and bring its advanced threat detection capabilities to even more governments and enterprises," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle. "This partnership helps our combined customers identify unknown cyber threats and anomalies faster and more accurately. In addition, it enables customers to benefit from OCI's built-in security, leading performance, and flexibility."

Deploying Ground-Truth on OCI enables customers to gain access to:



Automated detection of novel threats and vulnerabilities in under one second.

AI-powered operations without rules, leveraging diverse models.

Streamlined API-driven integration with existing security stacks spanning corporate networks, Internet of Things, supervisory control and data acquisition, and other operational technology environments.

Continuous adaptation to evolving environments through unsupervised learning techniques.

High-capacity data processing (up to 20TB of data per day) with speeds up to 1000x faster. Ultra-low false positive rates (<9.9 percent for corporate networks, <3 percent for IoT/SCADA/OT systems).

"Ground-Truth's AI provides fidelity in threat detection with minimal false positives for both Network and Cyber Security applications," said Jason Turner, chairman and CEO, Entanglement. "OCI's high-performance infrastructure and scaling was essential for deploying this solution and enabling us to provide our customers with the benefits of automated scaling, robust security features, and predictable pricing."

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle, and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .

About Entanglement

Entanglement is a next generation computing and AI company powered by a team of world-renowned scientists, researchers, mathematicians, and engineers. By fusing quantum-inspired algorithms, combinatorial optimization, machine learning, AGI, and advanced computing platforms, the company delivers secure, high- performance solutions with unrivaled speed, accuracy, and scalability. For more information, visit

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED