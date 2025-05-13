Thin Film And Printed Battery Market To Reach USD 1374.74 Million By 2032, At A CAGR Of 25.48% | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Thin Film and Printed Battery Market is expanding with demand from IoT, medical devices, and wearables for compact, flexible power sources. Austin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Thin Film and Printed Battery Market was valued at 178.23 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1374.74 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.48% from 2024 to 2032.” Powering the Future with Innovations Driving the Rise of Flexible Printed Battery Technology The Thin Film and Printed Battery Market is experiencing significant growth fueled by advancements in printable battery manufacturing technologies. Breakthroughs such as conductive inks, solid-state electrolytes, and roll-to-roll (R2R) processing are replacing traditional vacuum deposition methods, enabling faster, scalable, and more cost-effective production of ultra-thin, lightweight, and flexible batteries. These innovations allow seamless integration into compact and curved surfaces, making them ideal for applications in wearable electronics, smart packaging, medical devices, and IoT systems. Companies like Blue Spark Technologies and Imprint Energy are at the forefront, offering bendable power solutions that align with the growing need for miniaturized, energy-efficient components. Moreover, the ability to integrate printed batteries with sensors and electronic circuits on a single substrate is revolutionizing the development of multifunctional smart devices. This shift toward flexible energy storage is redefining the future of electronics, supporting the increasing demand for compact, sustainable, and versatile energy solutions across various industries. Get a Sample Report of Thin Film and Printed Battery Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Molex LLC (USA) – Converter and solution provider offering flexible printed circuits and micro-battery connectors for wearables.

Varta AG (Germany) – Battery manufacturer producing micro lithium-ion and thin film batteries for hearing aids and consumer devices.

RENATA SA (Switzerland) – Coin cell and microbattery maker supplying thin film batteries for medical and precision electronics.

Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd (Finland) – Printed battery innovator creating SoftBattery® for smart packaging and health sensors.

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland/France) – Semiconductor converter integrating thin film batteries into IoT and sensor systems.

Samsung SDI Co Ltd (South Korea) – Lithium battery manufacturer developing flexible and thin batteries for consumer electronics and healthcare.

Ultralife Corporation (USA) – Specialty battery supplier offering thin cell and rechargeable packs for defense, medical, and industrial sectors.

Ilika plc (UK) – Solid-state battery developer producing Stereax® thin film batteries for implants and industrial IoT.

Imprint Energy (USA) – Flexible battery startup creating printable zinc-based rechargeable batteries for logistics and wearables. Excellatron Solid State LLC (USA) – Advanced battery tech firm providing solid-state thin film batteries for aerospace and high-end electronics. Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 178.23 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1374.74 Million CAGR CAGR of 25.48% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Voltage Rating (Below 1.5V, 1.5-3V, Above 3V)

. By Chargeability (Rechargeable, Single-Use)

. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensors) Key Drivers . Revolutionizing Energy Storage Through Printable Battery Manufacturing.

. Powering the Future of Wearables with Thin and Flexible Battery Solutions.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Voltage

In 2023, the Below 1.5 V segment dominated the thin film and printed battery market with a 51% revenue share, on the basis of the requirement of small-sized energy-efficient power storage in low-voltage applications such as wearable sensors, medical devices, and RFID tags. Its low-profile and flexible nature ensures its compatibility with the miniaturized electronics.

The Above 3 V segment is expected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by the demand for high performance requirements in medical implants, military devices, and advanced IoT systems. Material developments have improved energy density, safety, and flexibility to expand into demanding applications and promises both segments to grow further.

By Chargeability

In 2023, the rechargeable segment led the thin film and printed battery market, capturing around 60% of total revenue, as demand for sustainable and reusable energy solutions in consumer electronics, medical devices, and smart wearables was on the rise. These batteries provide long life cycles, lower environmental impact, and enhanced cost savings to fit applications with compact size and flexible shapes. Recent progress in the material chemistry of batteries and flexible designs have also enabled them to be incorporated into flexible devices.

The single-use segment is expected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2032, primarily due to its convenience in disposable, low-power applications such as medical diagnostics, smart packaging and one-time use sensors. They do cater to markets where recharging is not possible, especially in pharmaceuticals and logistics which require traceability. Though rechargeable have eroded some demand, improvements in energy density and cost continue to maintain a role for single-use batteries as a still-worthy niche in an ever changing market.

By Application

In 2023, the consumer electronics segment led the thin film and printed battery market with a 34% revenue share, driven by the demand for compact, flexible power sources in smartwatches, earbuds, fitness trackers, and foldable phones. The push toward miniaturization and longer battery life has fueled adoption, supported by advancements in efficiency, safety, and integration.

The medical devices segment is expected to grow fastest from 2024 to 2032, as demand increases for wearable and implantable healthcare devices, such as smart patches and biosensors. This growth is fueled by the rise of digital healthcare, increased interest in remote monitoring, and favorable regulatory environment for medical innovations.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Growth Engine in Thin Film and Printed Battery Market

North America held the largest share of the thin film and printed battery market in 2023, accounting for approximately 38% of global revenue, due to its robust technological base, huge R&D investments, and early implementation of the advanced electronics. U.S. drives growth, with strong consumer electronics, medical device and IOT innovation activity from leading global industry players as well as growing demand for flexible, compact power solutions in wearables and defense products. Aggressive in and outbound activity in China, as automation continues to be a work in progress and the country seeks to catch up on this front in order to grow its advanced technologies industries.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, due to rapid industrialization, increase in electronics manufacturing, and adoption of wearables and portables. Supportive government policies, investments in renewable energy and a vibrant consumer tech landscape are all helping countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India to fair better than others. Low cost production, strong exports, coupled with flexible electronics innovations is positioning Asia Pacific as a major market for growth.

Recent News:

May 13 2024, IDTechEx explores how printed electronics, especially transparent conductive films and flexible sensors, are reshaping autonomous mobility through enhanced sensing, defogging, and heating applications in vehicles – DTechEx Explores Printed Electronics in Electrified and Autonomous Mobility.

