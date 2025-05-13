Parineeti Chopra Responds To Drone Sighting In J&K’S Samba Post PM Modi Speech

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has reacted to the recent drone sighting in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, which reportedly occurred shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

As news of red streaks and explosions made headlines, the actress took to social media to express her concern, joining the chorus of voices reacting to the growing security tensions in the region. The 'Kesari' actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a news article that reports red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defense intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba. The incident occurred soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his first public address on May 12.

According to Army sources, only a limited number of drones entered the Samba sector. The sources assured that the situation is under control, with all drones being actively dealt with, and emphasized that there is no cause for concern.

The incident followed PM Modi's recent speech, in which he clarified that India's response has been paused, not concluded. He emphasized that every move by Pakistan will be closely monitored, referring to Operation Sindoor as a firm stance against terrorism. Modi also highlighted that the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are on high alert to prevent any hostile actions.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said,“Firstly, If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail.”

“Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor, the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism. We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat.”

Prime Minister Modi added,“Terror and talk cannot take place together. Terror and trade cannot take place together. And water and blood also cannot flow together.”