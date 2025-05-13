403
Veeam Recognizes Top Partners in Middle East and CIS with 2024 Veeam ProPartner Awards
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 12th May, 2025 – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the winners of its 2024 ProPartner Awards for the Middle East & CIS during the company’s annual ProPartner Summit in Dubai on May 07. These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements and dedication of partners within the Veeam ProPartner Network who have gone above and beyond in demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and support to regional customers.
“We are proud to honour the winners of the 2024 Veeam ProPartner Awards, who exemplify excellence in delivering modern data protection and cyber resilience across the Middle East and CIS. These partners are instrumental in helping regional organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, where data availability and rapid recovery are business-critical,” said Kinda Baydoun, Director, Channel Sales - EMEA East at Veeam.
“According to the newly released 2025 Veeam Ransomware Trends and Proactive Strategies Report, 70% of the organizations surveyed still experienced a cyber-attack in the past year and out of those attacked only 10% recovered more than 90% of their data, while 57% recovered less than 50%. This underlines the urgent need for proactive, reliable, and partner-led data protection strategies. Together with our ProPartners, we are empowering customers to build cyber-resilient infrastructures and ensure business continuity under any circumstances. As we move into 2025 and beyond, Veeam remains committed to working hand-in-hand with our partner ecosystem to protect what matters most — data,” she said.
Veeam, operating through a channel ecosystem, acknowledges partners who have not only excelled in offering Veeam solutions to joint customers but have also gone above and beyond in delivering best-in-class services and solutions that ensure businesses keep running smoothly. The following Veeam partners were recognized for their outstanding performance in 2024:
