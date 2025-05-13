403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey, U.S. Discuss Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a telephone conversation on Monday, focusing on the state of bilateral relations and pressing regional matters, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Topics on the agenda included the ongoing conflicts and diplomatic dynamics in Syria, Gaza, as well as Ukraine.
During the call, Fidan emphasized the significance of "lifting sanctions on Syria" to help foster stability and economic recovery in the war-torn nation.
His comments highlighted Turkey's position on enhancing regional peace through economic and political normalization.
The leaders also discussed the recent "release of Israeli US citizen Edan Alexander by Hamas" and touched on the upcoming diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.
Notably, the "planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine" were mentioned, which are set to be hosted in Istanbul.
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly agreed to "Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations."
Furthermore, the conversation included preparation details for Rubio’s expected trip to Turkey for the "Informal NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting," scheduled to take place in Antalya on May 14–15.
This upcoming visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transatlantic cooperation amid global tensions.
Topics on the agenda included the ongoing conflicts and diplomatic dynamics in Syria, Gaza, as well as Ukraine.
During the call, Fidan emphasized the significance of "lifting sanctions on Syria" to help foster stability and economic recovery in the war-torn nation.
His comments highlighted Turkey's position on enhancing regional peace through economic and political normalization.
The leaders also discussed the recent "release of Israeli US citizen Edan Alexander by Hamas" and touched on the upcoming diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.
Notably, the "planned peace talks between Russia and Ukraine" were mentioned, which are set to be hosted in Istanbul.
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly agreed to "Moscow's proposal to resume negotiations."
Furthermore, the conversation included preparation details for Rubio’s expected trip to Turkey for the "Informal NATO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting," scheduled to take place in Antalya on May 14–15.
This upcoming visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transatlantic cooperation amid global tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment