Bhagat Halwai Unveils Fusion Mithai Line, Bringing Centuries Of Tradition With Modern Tastes
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Agra, May 12, 2025 - Legacy brand Bhagat Halwai, a household name synonymous with traditional Indian sweets since 1795, has launched an all-new Fusion Mithai Line, blending the timeless charm of classic Indian desserts with contemporary global flavors to cater to today's health-conscious and experimental palate.
The new range reflects Bhagat Halwai's deep-rooted philosophy of mindful indulgence. In response to growing consumer demand for healthier options, the brand's latest offerings feature low-sugar, sugar-free, and premium dry fruit mithais crafted using pure, organic, and locally sourced ingredients. These delectable creations maintain the essence of tradition while embracing innovation in taste and nutrition.
“Customer loyalty is the heart of our enduring legacy. By preserving authentic flavors, ensuring uncompromising quality, and embracing innovation, we have become more than just a sweets and snacks label-it is a part of countless family traditions and memories. With the launch of our Fusion Mithai Line, Bhagat Halwai invites both long-time patrons and new generations to rediscover mithai as an experience that is rich, responsible, and refreshingly modern,” said Shri Shivam Bhagat*, Director, Bhagat Halwai.
Ms. Riddhi Bhagat, Strategic Director, Bhagat Halwai said,“Today's consumers are evolving-they want the nostalgia of age-old recipes but also seek wellness and novelty in every bite. Our Fusion Mithai Line is our response to that demand," said a spokesperson for Bhagat Halwai. "We've combined centuries-old craftsmanship with modern culinary trends to create sweets that are both soulful and smart. Each piece tells a story-of tradition reimagined, of indulgence made mindful.”
This milestone is part of Bhagat Halwai's larger transformation. Once exclusively known for its artisanal sweets, the brand has expanded into savory delights and multi-cuisine offerings, becoming a full-fledged culinary destination. This evolution was inspired by years of serving generations of loyal customers and their growing desire for a diverse food experience under one roof.
