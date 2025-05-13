Q-KON And Rivada Partner To Bring Outernet Connectivity To Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Outernet's low-latency, highly secure connectivity network will power and drive regional business growth



High-speed global data constellation using satellite-to-satellite laser links

Ultra-secure and extremely low-latency network

Combining the speed of fiber with the reach of satellite Gateway-less architecture ensures security by design

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-KON , a leading provider of satellite solutions and services, and Outernet provider Rivada Space Networks have signed an MoU to provide next-generation connectivity to power network expansion and digital transformation across Africa and beyond.

Q-KON will leverage Rivada's Outernet to provide resiliency for specialized data networks across Africa and a new level of cybersecurity to enterprises that require secure infrastructure, such as banking and financial services. The Outernet's fast, seamless and secure connectivity will ramp up network performance and enable true digital transformation and new business opportunities through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach.

Data sovereignty and data resiliency are becoming paramount and whilst the availability of LEO satellite services are now coming of age in the African connectivity landscape in terms of high-speed, low-latency connectivity, the Outernet will now deliver a unique layer of resiliency and security for data communications providing a future-ready infrastructure that adheres to the highest standards of safety and privacy and enhancing trust in these networks and applications.

The Rivada Outernet is a next-generation Low-Earth Orbit satellite constellation designed to provide gigabit-speed connectivity to any point on the globe, without needing to touch the public internet or any third-party infrastructure. Combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and unique routing and switching capabilities, this optical mesh network, in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over similar long distances.

Dr Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON, said: "We are pleased to start working with Rivada to develop specialized LEO solutions for the advanced enterprise, industry and government markets in Africa and to complement our growing Twoobii LEO Smart Satellite Services portfolio. We view the Outernet as an evolution on the LEO architecture roadmap that will follow-on and advance the industry from the classic broadband LEO services currently being deployed in Africa, to unlock bespoke applications and high security service-specific user applications."

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Q-KON supporting the development of communications across Africa. Rivada's Outernet is what data communications has been waiting for – a game-changing constellation which re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the Outernet can provide Africa with a next-generation digital infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion."

Rivada will be at CabSa from 13-15 May 2025. Meet us at stand S3-C45 and come along to the conference session during SatEXPO on May 14th at 11:00am, where Joe Apa, VP Sales for EMEA will present a keynote on "The Future of LEO Services".

About Rivada Space Networks

Rivada Space Networks GmbH is deploying the first true "Outernet": a global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network of LEO satellites. By connecting its satellites with lasers, Rivada will provide resellers and B2B customers with the ability to securely connect any two points on the globe with low latency and high bandwidth. The constellation, comprising 600 low-earth-orbit communications satellites, will represent a fundamental change in the availability of secure, global, end-to-end enterprise-grade connectivity for Telecom, Enterprise, Maritime, Energy and Government Services markets. Rivada Space Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rivada Networks, Inc.

About Q-KON

Q-KON is a leading satellite engineering company with over 30 years of experience, pioneering Smart Satellite Solutions across Africa. We deliver resilient and innovative services by tailoring global satellite technology to the unique needs of the African business landscape. Our flagship service, Twoobii, provides reliable connectivity for remote and underserved regions, supporting businesses, industries, and governments. Learn more at and .

