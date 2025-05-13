Two Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two people, including a child, were wounded in the Kherson region yesterday due to Russian attacks.

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram .

He noted that multiple settlements-Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Shyroka Balka, Dariivka, Chereshenky, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Osokorivka-came under drone attacks, artillery shelling, and airstrikes. Additional strikes targeted Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Burhunka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Kostyrka, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novotianka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Tiahyntsi, Urozhaine, and Kherson.

Ten private houses, a post office, an outbuilding, warehouses, garages, and multiple vehicles sustained damage in the attacks.

Prokudin confirmed that two people were wounded, including a child.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 10-year-old girl was injured after being trapped under rubble in Bilozerka following Russian shelling.