Two Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

2025-05-13 02:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people, including a child, were wounded in the Kherson region yesterday due to Russian attacks.

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram .

He noted that multiple settlements-Antonivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Novodmytrivka, Shyroka Balka, Dariivka, Chereshenky, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Osokorivka-came under drone attacks, artillery shelling, and airstrikes. Additional strikes targeted Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Burhunka, Veletenske, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Kostyrka, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novotianka, Olhivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Tiahyntsi, Urozhaine, and Kherson.

Read also: Russian forces launch 454 attacks across 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region

Ten private houses, a post office, an outbuilding, warehouses, garages, and multiple vehicles sustained damage in the attacks.

Prokudin confirmed that two people were wounded, including a child.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 10-year-old girl was injured after being trapped under rubble in Bilozerka following Russian shelling.

