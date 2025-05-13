Russian Army Loses Another 1,070 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to May 13, 2025 amount to nearly 968,130 invaders, including another 1,070 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,802 enemy tanks (+2 in the past day), 22,487 armored combat vehicles (+14), 27,780 artillery systems (+62), 1,381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,778 unmanned aerial vehicles (+100), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 48,256 motor vehicles (+138), and 3,884 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 12, as of 22:00, 133 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.

