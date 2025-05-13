Russian Army Loses Another 1,070 Troops In Ukraine In Past Day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,802 enemy tanks (+2 in the past day), 22,487 armored combat vehicles (+14), 27,780 artillery systems (+62), 1,381 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 35,778 unmanned aerial vehicles (+100), 3,197 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 48,256 motor vehicles (+138), and 3,884 special equipment units.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy over 6,000 Russian artillery systems since start of year
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 12, as of 22:00, 133 combat clashes occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
Illustrative photo: AFU General Staff
