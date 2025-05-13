Rubio Discusses Path To Peace In Ukraine With Sybiha, European Ministers - State Department
State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this in an official statement , Ukrinform reports.
“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas,” she said.Read also: Trump suggests he could fly to Istanbul for Zelensky-Putin meetin
Bruce added that the leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, at a ministerial meeting in London, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha coordinated peace efforts with his counterparts from the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany, France, and the European Union, and briefed them on the current battlefield situation.
