Real Kashmir Defeats Downtown Heroes In Srinagar Premier League

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC (Reserves) secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Downtown Heroes FC in the ongoing 2025 Srinagar Premier Football League at TRC Ground on Monday.
The win came after a tightly contested match that showcased determination and skill from both sides.
The My Youth My Pride Srinagar Premier Division Football League is being organised by the District Football Association Srinagar and features the top football clubs from the district. Monday's match saw the Snow Leopards' reserve team put up a strong fight to clinch the win.
The team management of Real Kashmir FC praised the squad for their spirited performance, especially highlighting their discipline and teamwork on the field.
The stands buzzed with excitement as fans cheered their teams in what was arguably one of the most anticipated fixtures of the league so far.
The club, owned by Arshid Shawl, has been steadily making a mark in Indian football circles.
RKFC's reserve team continues to impress, coming off the back of a commendable run in the recently concluded I-League, where the senior team secured third place among the country's top football clubs.
With this win, Real Kashmir has added crucial points to their campaign in the Srinagar Premier League, boosting morale as they aim for the title.
