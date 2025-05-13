Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FS Misri To Brief Parl Panel On Situation With Pak On May 19

2025-05-13 02:04:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19.

The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense conflict between the two countries before they agreed to stop military actions.

Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.

