Mother Faces Charges in Children's Fire Deaths in Queensland
(MENAFN) Police in Queensland have charged a 36-year-old woman with multiple offenses, including murder, following a house fire in Harristown that tragically claimed the lives of three young children. The blaze, which occurred in the early hours of May 7th, involved seven occupants.
A nine-year-old boy's body was found inside the residence, and two girls, aged four and seven, succumbed to their critical injuries in the hospital. The 36-year-old woman was also hospitalized in critical condition. Three males, aged 34, 18, and 11, escaped the fire.
The Queensland Police Service announced on Tuesday that after a thorough investigation, the woman faces three charges of murder classified as domestic violence offenses, three charges of attempted murder also classified as domestic violence offenses, and one charge of arson.
An Australian news outlet has identified the accused woman as Ellouisa Brighton Gibson, the mother of the deceased children and the partner of the 34-year-old male who survived.
Authorities confirmed that the charged woman remains in critical condition in the hospital.
