Security Forces Clash With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian, Says Report


2025-05-13 02:01:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials told news agency PTI.

According to the report, a cordon and search operation was launched in Shopian on Tuesday based on an input about the presence of terrorists in the Shukroo Keller area.

Officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on, and so far, there have not been any reports of casualties on either side, the report added. More details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)

