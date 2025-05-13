RIBER Secures A Major Order For An MBE 412 Cluster System In Australia

Bezons (France), May 13, 2025 – 8:00am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces the sale of a research MBE 412 cluster platform with an automatic wafer transfer system to a leading Australian research laboratory.

The Western Australia Node of the Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF WA Node), based at the University of Western Australia, is the only research center in the country with expertise and device fabrication capabilities for infrared (IR) sensors, including high density imaging focal plane arrays.

To advance its research in IR technologies and to support the development of sovereign IR sensor capabilities in Australia, the ANFF WA Node has placed an order for a new RIBER MBE 412 system. This dual chamber cluster platform will play a key role in long-term R&D efforts and is expected to significantly enhance the laboratory's capabilities.

Specially designed for research on next-generation infrared imaging devices, the MBE 412 system is fully automated, supports wafers up to 7 x 7 cm, and is equipped with RIBER's Crystal XE software for state-of-the-art uniformity performance. To meet the customer needs, the system is also Hg-compatible, enabling the growth of HgCdTe (mercury cadmium telluride, MCT) structures. All components - including equipment, pumps, and effusion cells - have been customized to comply with the lab's specific requirements, with comprehensive technical and process support provided.

The system will be installed in 2026 in a new laboratory at the University of Western Australia, adjacent to an existing MBE system.

Annie Geoffroy, Chairwoman and CEO of RIBER commented:“We are proud to continue supporting our long-standing partners. This order placed 36 years after the acquisition of a first RIBER 32P system - still in operation today - illustrates the enduring trust in our technology. The MBE 412 platform, equipped with the latest innovations, reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable, and safe MBE solutions tailored to the evolving needs of research institutions.”

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductors that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing. RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



