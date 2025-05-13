Caribbean Week In New York 2025 To Feature First-Ever Caribbean Cultural Showcase

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has added an exciting new event to the Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) 2025 schedule: the Caribbean Cultural Showcase . Celebrating Caribbean music, dance, cuisine and artistry, the event will take place at The Westin New York at Times Square on Thursday, June 5, from 4 pm to 8 pm.The Caribbean Cultural Showcase will provide attendees with an immersive experience of authentic Caribbean culture, featuring performances, culinary delights, and displays of island artistry. Visitors will have the opportunity to win trips to various Caribbean destinations and access exclusive travel deals available only during the event. To purchase tickets, go to Caribbean Cultural Showcase.“We're thrilled to introduce the Caribbean Cultural Showcase as part of our expanded Caribbean Week program,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO.“This new addition reflects our commitment to sharing the rich cultural tapestry that makes our region so unique. Beyond our beaches and natural beauty, the Caribbean's diverse heritage, expressed through our music, dance, art and cuisine, is a powerful tourism asset that resonates with travelers seeking authentic experiences.”CWNY 2025's theme,“Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow's Tourism,” aligns perfectly with the Caribbean Cultural Showcase – as the aim is to highlight the region's cultural heritage as a cornerstone of sustainable tourism development. The event provides a platform for the Caribbean diaspora communities in New York to reconnect with their roots while introducing potential visitors to the rich experiences awaiting them across the region.Caribbean Week in New York 2025 remains the premier Caribbean tourism event in North America, offering stakeholders unparalleled engagement opportunities with industry leaders, media representatives and travel enthusiasts. For more information, visit caribbeanweek .

