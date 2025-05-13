Dominica And USVI Lead Growing List Of Sponsors For Caribbean Week In New York 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Nature Island of Dominica and the U.S. Virgin Islands – Naturally in Rhythm – have been confirmed as title Platinum Sponsors of Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY 2025), the flagship event of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in North America. Taking place from June 1-6, 2025, at The Westin New York at Times Square, CWNY continues to build momentum with strong support from a growing number of CTO member countries and tourism partners.This year's impressive lineup of sponsors also includes:Gold Sponsors: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, BermudaSilver Sponsors: St. Kitts, Sandals Resorts InternationalBronze Sponsor: Anguilla, BarbadosThe expanding sponsorship base reflects a united regional commitment to amplify the Caribbean's global presence and underscores the strategic importance of CWNY as a platform for tourism development, investment, and cultural diplomacy.“Caribbean Week in New York is more than a celebration - it's a strategic convergence of our region's top minds and markets,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO.“We're encouraged by the growing support from our members and partners, which shows the value they see in this marquee event.”Under the theme“Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow's Tourism,” the 2025 edition will spotlight the dynamism and diversity of the region through a series of high-impact events, including:Sessions on Artificial Intelligence and Hospitality InnovationThe launch of the CTO Reimagine PlanMedia Marketplace and Caribbean Media AwardsCaribbean Women's Leadership Dinner and AwardsForums on airline and cruise connectivitySessions on the Orange Economy and creative industriesA next-generation showcase for Caribbean youthAn Allied Member session on emerging marketsThe relaunch of CTO's Hospitality Assured ProgramThe Caribbean Cultural Showcase, a consumer event celebrating the region's music, art and flavorsCaribbean Week in New York remains the premier regional tourism event in the U.S., drawing government officials, travel professionals, media, diaspora leaders, and Caribbean enthusiasts together to shape the future of the industry.For more information or to get involved, visit .

