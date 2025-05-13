Dominica And USVI Lead Growing List Of Sponsors For Caribbean Week In New York 2025
This year's impressive lineup of sponsors also includes:
Gold Sponsors: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Bermuda
Silver Sponsors: St. Kitts, Sandals Resorts International
Bronze Sponsor: Anguilla, Barbados
The expanding sponsorship base reflects a united regional commitment to amplify the Caribbean's global presence and underscores the strategic importance of CWNY as a platform for tourism development, investment, and cultural diplomacy.
“Caribbean Week in New York is more than a celebration - it's a strategic convergence of our region's top minds and markets,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO.“We're encouraged by the growing support from our members and partners, which shows the value they see in this marquee event.”
Under the theme“Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow's Tourism,” the 2025 edition will spotlight the dynamism and diversity of the region through a series of high-impact events, including:
Sessions on Artificial Intelligence and Hospitality Innovation
The launch of the CTO Reimagine Plan
Media Marketplace and Caribbean Media Awards
Caribbean Women's Leadership Dinner and Awards
Forums on airline and cruise connectivity
Sessions on the Orange Economy and creative industries
A next-generation showcase for Caribbean youth
An Allied Member session on emerging markets
The relaunch of CTO's Hospitality Assured Program
The Caribbean Cultural Showcase, a consumer event celebrating the region's music, art and flavors
Caribbean Week in New York remains the premier regional tourism event in the U.S., drawing government officials, travel professionals, media, diaspora leaders, and Caribbean enthusiasts together to shape the future of the industry.
For more information or to get involved, visit .
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment