As Uncertainty Grows, Aquila Doubles Down On Destination Training

Aquila Managing Partner Melanie Colpitts with Ed Limon, cofounder of Winged Whale Media, at Seatrade in Miami last month

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the cruise tourism industry navigates global economic recalibration and rising geopolitical uncertainty, the Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence is doubling down on its mission: training Caribbean destinations to deliver exceptional guest experiences, no matter the climate.At Seatrade Cruise Global 2025, Aquila Managing Partner Melanie Colpitts emphasized the growing importance of workforce development as a strategic advantage.“When travelers are more selective with their spending, it's the destinations that consistently deliver excellence that will stand out,” said Colpitts.With the energy on the show floor buzzing, Aquila led strategic conversations focused on future-proofing the Caribbean's tourism product through long-term training investments. From cruise line executives to destination decision-makers, the message was clear: quality training pays off.Aquila, a leading training partner for the cruise industry for more than 15 years, unveiled new initiatives at the conference, including immersive VR-based programs developed in collaboration with Winged Whale Media. The team activated a dynamic takeover of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) booth, hosting live demonstrations, mini-training sessions, and interactive activities that illustrated how technology can enhance both the visitor experience and community capacity.Product development and sustainability were front and center in this year's training dialogue.“Destinations want to build experiences that are not only memorable but meaningful and sustainable,” said Colpitts.“It's about enriching the guest journey while protecting and celebrating the culture and communities that make the Caribbean so special.”With global economic uncertainty on the rise, Aquila is urging destinations not to retreat but to double down on service delivery.“Even if arrivals dip, we must exceed expectations for guests. That kind of experience drives powerful word of mouth – and training is the foundation,” added Colpitts.As the official training partner of the FCCA, Aquila remains committed to raising performance standards across the Caribbean and Latin America, equipping destinations with the skills and tools to compete – and win – on the global stage.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. They offer training strategies for international destinations, tour companies, tour guides, and front-line operators. With over 35 years' experience in the cruise industry, Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnership with cruise lines and destinations.For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence.

