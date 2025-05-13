Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Your Invitation To Pan-Asia's Premier Energy Exhibitions


2025-05-13 02:00:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We are pleased to announce that booth reservation for ASEAN's leading platform in smart energy and energy storage is now officially open.


Early bird rates are now available for a limited time!

Secure your space early to maximize your brand exposure and connect with key decision-makers across the region.

ASEAN Smart Energy & Energy Storage Expo (Solar PV & Battery & Clean Energy)

Date: March 25-27, 2026

Venue: IMPACT Exhibition Centre, Bangkok, Thailand

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of Southeast Asia's premier clean energy event.

Contact Elena to reserve your booth now: ...

MENAFN13052025005446012082ID1109540720

